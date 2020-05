ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county on Saturday morning.

Chemung County now has 101 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county with one death. 57 residents of the county have recovered from the virus. 1842 total tests have been completed in Chemung County with 308 results pending.

