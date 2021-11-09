Ithaca CSD shelter in place lifted after man with gun reported near campus

3:41 P.M. UPDATE: The shelter-in-place at Cayuga Heights Elementary School, Boynton Middle School, and Ithaca High School has been lifted. Parents can now pick up their students. Boynton Middle and Ithaca High Schools will have a normal dismissal, however, all afterschool activities are canceled.

At 3:27 p.m., Cornell University re-posted its shelter in place alert for anyone on the North Campus (North of Fall Creek Gorge, reminding anyone to call 911 if they see someone with a gun.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell’s North Campus and the Ithaca City School District have entered a shelter in place because of a reported man with a gun near the school.

According to CornellALERT at 2:09 p.m. on November 9, local police are pursuing a man with a gun in Cayuga Heights north of the campus.

As a result, Cornell has issued a shelter in place on its Ithaca campus. North Campus residents are advised to lock their doors and windows and call 911 if they see someone with a gun.

At 2:23 p.m., Ithaca City Schools said that Cayuga Heights Elementary, Boynton Middle, and Ithaca High School are also in a shelter in place. Parents and caregivers should not come to the buildings until further notice.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.