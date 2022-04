GENESEE, Pa., (WETM) – 18 News is following breaking news coming out of Potter County, Pennsylvania. Authorities tell us the county coroner was called Monday morning to a house fire in Genesee.

The fire started at home on Slingerland Road around 3 a.m. Monday. Authorities have not released how many people were home.

Details are limited as fire crews remain at the scene investigating. Stay with 18 News as this story continues to unfold.

(This is a breaking news story, check back for updates)