COVID-19 Confirmed in the Twin Tiers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – In a conference call Saturday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that there is now a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tompkins and Tioga (N.Y.) Counties.

According to the Tomkins County health Department, the individual has been in isolation since the samples were collected for testing. TCHD public health nurses have begun a contact investigation to determine if there were any additional exposures.

“While this is the first case of COVID-19 in Tompkins County, we are prepared to respond to limit future exposures and community spread of the virus,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director. “We are looking to our community to take shared responsibility by practicing social distancing and helping each other during the weeks to come.”

Along with this announcement, he also announced that there are 524 cases of the coronavirus in New York State, as well as the state’s first death in New York City. An 82-year-old woman who has other underlying conditions.

The health department said actions community members can take to slow the spread of disease remain the same:

stay home if you are sick

cover you cough and sneeze

wash your hands well and often

avoid large gatherings if in the vulnerable populations.

If you develop symptoms of illness including fever, cough, or trouble breathing, call your healthcare provider before you go to the office.

Those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 include older adults, those who are immune-compromised, or have a chronic medical condition, especially heart or lung disease, and diabetes according to the Health Department.