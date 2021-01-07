Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigns after Capitol insurrection

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during a student town hall at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The latest Nation’s Report Card shows eighth-graders’ scores in U.S. history and geography declining since 2014. DeVos on Thursday, April 23, 2020 called the results “stark and inexcusable.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – UPDATE: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday. News of DeVos’ resignation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In a farewell letter to Congress earlier this week, DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has promised to eliminate.

