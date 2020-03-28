Elderwood employee tests positive for COVID-19

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – In a statement sent to 18 News, Elderwood at Waverly confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 within their staff members.

Below is the statement:

Elderwood at Waverly, a skilled nursing facility in Waverly, NY has reported a confirmed case of a COVID-19 infection of a staff member to county and state health agencies. Testing confirmed the diagnosis on March 27.

The staff member is currently quarantined at home. Due to healthcare privacy laws, Elderwood is unable to comment on the identity of the staff member or their present health condition.

All staff members have been following strict infection control processes and all appropriate guidance from the CDC and the New York State Department of Health. Given these precautions, we believe the risk of transmission of the virus is low, however, residents are being closely monitored, per established clinical protocols.

Staff at the facility have contacted residents’ families to inform them of the possible exposure.

Our focus remains on the health and safety of our residents. Staff or residents who display symptoms will be tested for COVID-19 under the direction of state and local health officials.

Chuck Hayes, Vice President, Marketing & Communications of Elderwood at Waverly