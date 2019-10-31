Elmira home struck after multiple reports of shots fired overnight

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to Elmira Police, on Wednesday, just before 10:00 PM officers responded to the 300 block of W 4th St for gunshots. Officers observed a vehicle fleeing the area.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver interviewed. The driver advised that he was just shot at by a short and stocky black male with short braids. The male was said to have a black colored handgun. The driver would not provide any further details about the incident. Officers did locate one spent shell casing but no damage or injuries have been reported at this time.

Then at around 3:00 AM on Thursday, officers responding to Sullivan Street and East 2nd Street for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers responded to the area of Sullivan St and E 2nd St, for a report of multiple gun shots. Officers located several bullet holes in a residence in the 400 block of Sullivan Street

The resident of the home claims to had been unaware of their home being struck by bullets. The resident stated that he believed the shooting to be retaliatory but did not wish to cooperate further with the investigation.

Anyone with information about these incidents is requested to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT