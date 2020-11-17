Elmira Police vehicles involved in bad crash, portion of local bridge shut-down

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The southbound lanes of the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge are shut-down Monday night after a major crash involving at least two of the Elmira Police Department’s SUVs.

It happened sometime before 7 p.m. The two vehicles are badly damaged, airbags deployed, and shattered glass across the roadway, according to our 18 News crew.

Police officers are on the scene right now investigating. There has been no information around the crash released by EPD. The status of the officers involved has not been released along with the cause of the crash.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates as we get them.