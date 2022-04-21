TOWANDA, PA (WETM) – This morning around 9 AM emergency responders were called to a plant in Bradford County for a report of an explosion.

Emergency responders were called to Global Tungsten & Powders for a report of a hydrogen explosion. Reports indicate that there were multiple patients injured. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. At least four victims were reportedly being taken to Towanda Memorial Hospital and one to Robert Packer. A GTP employee said the victims were taken to the hospital out of precaution and that there were no serious injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police said that as of 9:40 a.m., they were not involved in the incident. There is also no word as to whether the Bradford County Coroner has been called to the scene.

According to GTP’s website they develop, manufacture, and market refractory metal powders such as tungsten, tungsten carbide, molybdenum, and cobalt. GTP is a leading Western supplier with production facilities in the United States, Finland, and the Czech Republic.

This is a developing story and the details are subject to change as more information becomes available. A reporter is headed to the scene; this story will be updated as more details are provided.