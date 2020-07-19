Fatal two-vehicle crash in Wellsboro

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – One person is dead following a fatal two-vehicle crash on Route 6 near Colton Point Motel in Wellsboro on Sunday afternoon around 1:35 p.m.

Our media partner First News Now has confirmed that one person passed away and a second person was seriously injured. FNN also reports that LifeFlight 4 was requested and landed at the Burnin’ Barrel. The patient was later transported to the landing zone where they were loaded onto the helicopter. LifeFlight 4 was airborne with their patient around 2:50 p.m. and heading to a trauma unit. FNN was told at least one motorcycle was involved in the deadly crash.

Route 6 in Wellsboro was closed following the accident.

