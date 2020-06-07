Female body found along Chemung River

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A female body was found along the Chemung River in Elmira on Sunday afternoon.

Several Elmira police cars and officers were seen along the river beginning around 1:00 p.m. The 18 News reporter at the scene said that the Walnut Street Bridge was lined with caution tape and the Grove Street Boat Launch was barricaded by police for several hours.

The Elmira Police Department tells 18 News that they found an adult female body along the river and that more details will be released.

