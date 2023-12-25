ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A home is in flames after a fire broke out in Elmira on Christmas Day.

According to an 18 News reporter on the scene, fire personnel was called to the scene of the fire on the 500 block of West Walnut Street, behind Scrubbles Laundromat, at 7:25 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25. Town of Elmira, Elmira Fire Department, West Elmira Fire Department and Elmira Police arrived at the scene to tend to the fire.

The home was scene with flames coming from the house’s second story with smoke billowing from the building. Currently, Walnut Street is blocked off between Second and Fourth Street while the fire is being put out.

This is a progressing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.