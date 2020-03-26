Fire crews battle overnight barn fire in Caton

1  of  2
CATON, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that sparked inside a barn late Wednesday night in the Stueben County Town of Caton.

It happened just before midnight, on the 1100 block of Fish Pond Road. Multiple fire departments were called to the scene. They quickly were able to snuff out the blaze.

Our reporter at the scene said there was major damage to the barn. The barn is located adjacent to a home. There appeared to be no damage to the home.

Fire officials have not yet released any details around the blaze. No word if anyone was injured.

(This is a Breaking News story, check back for updates)

