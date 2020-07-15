Fire sparks at an apartment house in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A fire sparked early Wednesday evening at an apartment home on the 400-block of West Church Street in the City of Elmira.

Fire crews started fighting the blaze around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Trees were blocking our camera, but light smoke could be seen ascending into the sky.

The 400-block was shutdown by EPD while Elmira and West Elmira Fire Departments were busy knocking down the blaze. Area neighbors looked on as crews remain on scene.

No word if anyone was hurt, or the cause of this fire. It’s currently an active scene.