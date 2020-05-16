Four kayakers rescued on Chemung River

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – Four kayakers were rescued from the Chemung River Saturday afternoon.

The Elmira Fire Department and the Chemung River Task Force responded to an alarm at 12:19 p.m. on Saturday afternoon to people in the river. Four kayakers were going downstream and couldn’t get back upstream and eventually went to an island in between the Main Street and Walnut Street Bridge in Elmira. All four kayakers were rescued on the island and are all safe.

City of Elmira Deputy Fire Chief James Sincock says the river is pretty strong right now after the rain last night. ” The current after the rains and everything and when your in a kayak and your paddling you just don’t have the strength to fight the current,” said Sincock.

All four kayakers were wearing life jackets.

The City of Elmira Fire Department, the Chemung River Task Force, and the City of Elmira Police Department all responded to the scene.