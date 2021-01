ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A report of gunshots was called out around 3:43 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to officials, State and City units were called to W 3rd Street and Walnut near the Scrubble’s Laundromat.

There are two possible gunshot victims. One of the victims was reportedly transported to Arnot hospital.

There is currently no information on the suspect and what might have caused the shooting.

This is a developing story.