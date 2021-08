Heavy rain causes flooding across Twin Tiers, Steuben County now under ‘State of Emergency’ amid evacuations

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A State of Emergency has been issued in Steuben County and an evacuation order has been issued in parts of Addison.

According to the Steuben County Office of Emergency Services, travel is prohibited in the Towns of West Union, Woodhull, Troupsburg, Tuscarora, Greenwood, Canisteo, Hornellsville, and Jasper.

Those who live on the southside of Addison have been ordered to evacuate due to the rising Tuscarora Creek. A Red Cross emergency shelter has been established at the Corning-Painted Post High School at 201 Cantigney St in Corning.

Flooding in Woodhull/Jasper (Photo Kelly Reed)

Residents must stay off the road until further notice to ensure that emergency vehicles and public works equipment can respond to the emergency. Highway, Police, and Fire Officials are out and working. Please do not call 911 unless it is for a true emergency.

The State of Emergency in Steuben County will remain in effect until further notice.

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler tells 18 News there are several water rescues taking place due to major flooding of roads, bridges, etc.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR STEUBEN COUNTY UNTIL 11:00 P.M.

RAIN IS CONTINUING ACROSS MUCH OF THE COUNTY. MANY COUNTY AND

TOWN ROADS HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY FLASH FLOODING FROM RAIN OVER

THE PAST 24 HOURS. EMERGENCY OFFICIALS WARN THAT SOUTHERN AREAS OF

STEUBEN COUNTY HAVE SEEN MORE THAN 3” OF RAIN IN THE WARNING AREA

CAUSING FLASH FLOODING IN THE TOWNS OF WEST UNION, WOODHULL,

TROUPSBURG, TUSCARORA, GREENWOOD, CANISTEO AND HORNELLSVILE.

PLEASE AVOID THIS AREA OF THE COUNTY. THE FOLLOWING ROADS HAVE BEEN AFFECTED:

STATE ROUTE 36

STATE ROUTE 417

STATE ROUTE 248

COUNTY ROUTE 84

COUNTY ROUTE 117

COUNTY ROUTE 103

COUNTY ROUTE 98



DRIVERS SHOULD USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING AT NIGHT. DO NOT DRIVE

YOUR CAR THROUGH WATER THAT COVERS THE ROADWAY.

LISTEN FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND ADVISORIES IF CONDITIONS

CHANGE. STEUBEN COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

Water rescues have also been reported in the Northern Tier where roads have been closed in Tioga County.

Stick with the 18 Storm Team for the latest developments.