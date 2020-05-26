Breaking News
Horseheads Police seek help finding tire slasher

Horseheads Police seek help finding tire slasher

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – According to a press release from the Horseheads Police Department, on the morning of Saturday May 23rd the Horseheads Police Department responded to several reports of residents having their tires slashed overnight.

Damage was reported in multiple neighborhoods throughout the Village of Horseheads.

Now according to the report, 17 residents have filed police reports with the Horseheads Police Department.

The Horseheads Police are asking any residents in the affected areas to check their home surveillance systems for any suspicious activities that may have been captured from 10:00 PM Friday May 22nd through the early morning hours of Saturday May 23rd.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Horseheads Police at (607)739-5669.

This is a developing story so stick with WETM 18 News as we bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now