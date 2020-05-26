Horseheads Police seek help finding tire slasher

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – According to a press release from the Horseheads Police Department, on the morning of Saturday May 23rd the Horseheads Police Department responded to several reports of residents having their tires slashed overnight.

Damage was reported in multiple neighborhoods throughout the Village of Horseheads.

Now according to the report, 17 residents have filed police reports with the Horseheads Police Department.

The Horseheads Police are asking any residents in the affected areas to check their home surveillance systems for any suspicious activities that may have been captured from 10:00 PM Friday May 22nd through the early morning hours of Saturday May 23rd.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Horseheads Police at (607)739-5669.

This is a developing story so stick with WETM 18 News as we bring you more information as it becomes available.