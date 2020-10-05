Horseheads School District goes 100% virtual

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Horseheads Central School District is going 100% virtual starting Tuesday. The news comes as the district reported a student at Horseheads High School tested positive for COVID-19.

The district sent the following message to families Monday:

October 5, 2020

Dear Parents and Guardians:

Late this afternoon, the district was informed of a student at Horseheads High School who has tested positive for COVID-19. This is in addition to the cases at the Middle School we informed you of yesterday. Additionally, a large number of our students and staff are becoming quarantined due to direct contact with an individual who has tested positive or because a household member is a direct contact.

The number of cases and the infection rate are increasing in our district, county, and region. With the resulting stress on our Health Department, district staffing levels decreasing due to the need to quarantine, and the need to maintain a safe learning environment in our schools, we feel we must transition to 100% remote learning for all Horseheads students beginning tomorrow (Tuesday, October 6) through at least October 23, 2020. This also includes all GST BOCES programs, including but not limited to CTE, New Visions, STEM Academy, and programs hosted in our buildings. We hope to be able to return to our in-person hybrid model within a few weeks. We will update you as the situation develops in our district, county, and region.

Please note: In grades PreK-4, Cohort A students will connect remotely tomorrow. Wednesday’s schedule will remain the same. Parents will receive more information about daily schedules for Thursday and beyond.

Like you, we want our students in our buildings. However, the health and safety of our students, staff, families, and the entire community are the driving factors behind this decision. As such, we need the assistance of everyone in our community to help decrease the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our district and county. We ask that everyone follow best practices and wear masks, maintain safe distancing, wash hands well and often, and avoid unnecessary outings and contacts. We need everyone’s care and cooperation to get back to in-person education.

If you have questions about COVID-19, please contact the Health Department at 607-737-2028 or your health care provider. If you have questions about your child’s education, please contact your school office. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Dr. Thomas J. Douglas

Superintendent of Schools