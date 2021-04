BRESSPORT, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – There were multiple fires reported across the region Thursday. The latest, a home in the Chemung County hamlet of Breesport.

The fire happened before 8 p.m. at a home located at 520 Mallory Hill Road. Flames could be seen shooting out of the house.

As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were still on the scene. It’s believed everyone inside the home got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.