Large fire breaks out on Main Street in Wayland

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a large fire in the Town of Wayland Tuesday morning.

Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 11:15 a.m. on February 22. Steuben County Dispatch confirmed with 18 News that the 3-alarm fire reportedly broke out at 12 North Main Street at a local business.

Ladder trucks from Naples and Hornell were also called to the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown and there is no word on any injuries.

An 18 News reporter is headed to the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Subscribe to WETM Newsletters

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now