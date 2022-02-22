Large fire breaks out on Main Street in Wayland

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a large fire in the Town of Wayland Tuesday morning.

Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 11:15 a.m. on February 22. Steuben County Dispatch confirmed with 18 News that the 3-alarm fire reportedly broke out at 12 North Main Street at a local business.

Ladder trucks from Naples and Hornell were also called to the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown and there is no word on any injuries.

An 18 News reporter is headed to the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.