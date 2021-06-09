Large overnight house fire in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire sparked just after midnight Wednesday at a home on the 3-hundred block of Lorenzo Place in the City of Elmira. Witnesses tell 18 News everyone escaped the home safely.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen filling the night sky. Our reporter was able to capture some of the major damage to the home. Fire crews remained on the scene throughout the overnight hours.

A powerline was also reported down. NYSEG was called to fix it. The cause of this fire is under investigation at this time.