Local man arrested in attempted kidnapping and sexual assault of 14-year-old Chemung girl

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A 58-year-old Athens man is behind bars Friday night after authorities said he sexually assaulted and tried to kidnap a 14-year-old Town of Chemung girl.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of

58-year-old DION D DERRIG for Sexual Abuse and Attempted Kidnapping

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office just released this information;

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of 58 year old DION D DERRIG, of 108 S. Elmira Street, Athens, Pennsylvania for Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class D Felony and Attempted Kidnapping in the Second Degree, a Class B Felony. On September 11th , at about 11:30 a.m. , the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a 14 year old female who reported being assaulted outside her residence located on County Route 60 in the Town of Chemung. The victim alleged that an unknown male arrived at the residence inquiring into purchasing a vehicle parked at the residence. While speaking with the female outside of the residence, DERRIG grabbed the victim, placing the victim over his shoulder attempting to leave with the victim. The victim struggled to free herself resulting in DERRIG pinning the female to the ground and attempting to sexual assault the victim by forcible touching her. The victim freed herself, fled into her house, and phoned 911. DERRIG was later located in the City of Elmira and taken into custody. During the investigation, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office learned that DERRIG may have attempted to assault other females in the area of County Route 60 in Chemung. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who experienced similar encounters to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police, Elmira City Police Dept, Athens Township and Athens Borough Police Departments. William A. Schrom

Chemung County Sheriff

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A truck believed to be connected to an attempted abduction was towed from the On The Way gas station in Elmira around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.

The blue truck with Pennsylvania plates belonged to an older man who allegedly attempted to abduct a girl in Chemung, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At this time it’s unknown if there have been any arrests or the status of the girl.



























This story is developing so follow 18 News for the latest updates.