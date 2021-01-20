Late-night emergency situation on I-86 on-ramp, person taken away in ambulance

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – 18 News is following breaking news overnight. Emergency crews are on the scene of some type of emergency situation at the on-ramp of Interstate 86 in the City of Elmira.

The incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Church Street section of the I-86 on-ramp. City police and fire officials were already investigating the area when our crew arrived.

Our reporter witnessed first responders carrying a person, then putting them in the back of an ambulance.

Details around this incident have not yet been released by police.

(This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.)