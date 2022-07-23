PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC/WETM) – David Jakubonis, the man accused of attacking Congressman Lee Zeldin on stage during a campaign event Thursday night, was arrested Saturday afternoon on federal assault charges.

Jakubonis is expected make his initial appearance Friday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marion W. Payson at 2:00 p.m. the initial appearance is at the Keating Federal Building, 100 State St.

Witnesses say Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at the VFW on Macedon Center Road when Jakubonis got on stage, and started yelling at him. Zeldin then became involved in a wrestling situation, when the attacker pulled out a blade.

According to a statement released by Zeldin’s office, Zeldin grabbed the alleged attacker’s wrist to stop him until several others assisted in taking the attacker down to the ground. Jakubonis was taken into custody by law enforcement.

After the commotion, Zeldin reportedly was not hurt and got back on stage to finish his remarks and thank the officers who responded to the scene.

Congressman Zeldin released his own statement, late Thursday night: