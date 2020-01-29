UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of RT 13 in Schuyler

ALPINE JUNCTION, N.Y. (WETM) – {8:30 p.m. UPDATE} A portion of Route-13 in Schuyler County remains shut down Tuesday evening after a multi-vehicle crash.

The road is shut down between Alpine Junction and Swartwood Road. According to authorities on the scene, the crash early Tuesday evening involved five vehicles. They said there are no life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews remain on the scene, they said this is an active investigation.

