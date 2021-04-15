Major fire in Waverly, fire crews working to contain it

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — 18 News is on the scene of a major structure fire in Tioga County, N.Y.

The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Thursday at a structure along the 700 block of Broad Street Extension in Waverly. Multiple agencies from both the Southern and Northern Tier are on the scene assisting.

Authorities have not confirmed what exactly this structure is. Our reporter on the scene said it appears to be a large warehouse or storage unit located next to Midwestern Pet Foods.

Again, crews are still on the scene of this fire. 18 News will bring you the latest details as they become available.

(This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.)