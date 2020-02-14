Millport couple charged with producing child pornography

MILLPORT, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced that John Carling, 45, and Darlene Carling, 40, of Millport, NY, were arrested and charged by criminal complaint with producing child pornography.

The charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years, a maximum of 30 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Field, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, the defendants enticed a minor female to engage in various sexual acts with them.

Using a tablet computer, John and Darlene Carling photographed the minor performing the sexual acts. Prior to engaging in the sex acts, the couple supplied the minor with illegal drugs and alcohol.

During the execution of a search warrant at the Carling’s residence, a tablet computer was seized. A forensic review recovered images of child pornography involving the minor female.

The defendants made an initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen, and are being held pending further proceedings on March 30, at 9:30 a.m.

The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by Special Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert, and New York State Police, Troop E, under the direction of Major Eric Laughton.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.