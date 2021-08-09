Missing vulnerable adult alert for 76-year-old man, could be in Elmira

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A 76-year-old missing vulnerable adult with Alzheimer’s disease may be in Elmira, according to the New York State’s Divison of Criminal Justice Services.

Gi Chung was last seen on Walnut Hills in the town of Haverstraw, in Rockland County, at midnight on Sunday. Chung was driving a 2009 gray Honda Odyssey with New York registration JDV-4313.

He was last seen wearing a light orange stripe t-shirt and brown shoes. Recent information indicates that he may be in Elmira, New York.

If you’ve seen him, or know his whereabouts, contact Haverstraw Town Police Department at (845) 354-1500 or 911.