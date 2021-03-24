Mobile home carrier tipped over on I-86 Eastbound in Lowman, major traffic backup

LOWMAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A mobile home carrier fell sideways near exit 57 on the I-86 Eastbound in Lowman, closing both lanes and causing major traffic backup.

Closed on NY 17 eastbound Exit 57 (Ashland) to Exit 59 – NY 427; Ramp (Chemung) All lanes closed NY 511

A Panera Bread tractor trailer has also crashed into the median.

Traffic is backed up on the highway for miles and cars are being rerouted off of the highway near the Newtown Battlefield.

New York State Police and NYDOT are responding to the scene and the cause of the accident is still unknown at this time.







Courtesy NYSP

18 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.