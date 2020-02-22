Multi-vehicle injury accident on East Water Street/East Ramp Roadway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police responded to a motor vehicle crash Saturday morning at approximately 7 AM on East Water Street’s East Ramp Roadway. Upon arriving on the scene it was discovered that this was a two-vehicle accident.

Erway Ambulance and the Elmira Fire Department also arrived on the scene and rendered aid to both vehicles, a 2012 Honda SUV and a 2009 Nissan sedan.

An investigation revealed that the honda SUV was traveling southbound on the East Ramp Roadway when it collided with the Nissan that was traveling westbound on East Water Street.

The driver and sole occupant of the Nissan were immediately transported to an area hospital for treatment and were then later transferred to another hospital where they are currently in critical condition.

The occupants of the Honda were transported to an area hospital and are expected to be released.

The Elmira Police Department is asking any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Elmira Police Department.

This is a developing story and 18 News will update as more information becomes available.