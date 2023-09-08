UPDATE: The scene is cleared and traffic is back to normal. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash at this time.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A multiple vehicle crash has been reported near Corning this afternoon.

18 News has crews on the way to what New York State Police confirm as a crash on I-86 near Corning that involves “multiple vehicles”. 18 News has confirmed the crash is in the westbound lanes of I-86 between Exit 46, NY-414 Watkins Glen; Corning Museum of Glass and Exit 47, NY-352 Gibson; East Corning.

We will post more details as soon as our crews gather more information on the scene.