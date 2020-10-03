NYSCOPBA: Major uptick of COVID-19 cases at Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – There is a major surge of COVID-19 positive cases at the Elmira Correctional facility, according to officials with New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.

NYSCOPBA officials released the following statement to 18 News Friday night.

At current we have an issue at Elmira Correctional Facility. At this time there are 30 Officers quarantined and 4 are positive. 15 inmates are quarantined with 4 positive and 2 more showing symptoms. This has blown up quickly as just 2 days ago there was one inmate quarantined and one officer.   With ongoing issues of DOCCS moving inmates after possible exposure to COVID, counties sending inmates without proper test results or quarantining, Improper quarantine procedures, visiting being allowed,  Industries and construction running this was to be expected considering the areas current COVID uptick.  Add all this to a facility that is not properly staffed to meet all the added jobs created by the department without massive forced overtime and we have a recipe for disaster. It’s time to isolate this facility by closing Industry, closing programs, stopping visits stopping transportation and properly staff this facility  to protect everyone. This would be the safe and smart approach, but is not being applied to this facility.

Mark DeBurgomaster
NYSCOPBA Western Region VP

