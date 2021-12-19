One Dead After Stabbing, Shooting in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is dead after a large disturbance on Washington Ave. in Elmira ended in a stabbing and shots fired, according to police.

Elmira Police were dispatched to 406 W Washington. Ave early Sunday morning and said they observed at least 75 people in the street in front of “The Branch Office.” Officers located one man that had a substantial injury to his neck. A bystander began CPR and Officers attempted to bring EMS into the scene.

The victim was transported to Arnot Ogden Medical Center and was later pronounced dead. The name of the individual who died has not yet been released pending an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Further investigation into the incident determined that there was a large fight that began inside the business and carried out onto the street. One of these fights resulted in the man’s injury to his neck. Several other fights erupted later when Officers were on scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call (607)737-5626 or (607)271-HALT.