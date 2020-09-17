One person dead in connection to local Baptist church’s COVID-19 cluster

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A person connected to the cluster of positive COVID-19 cases at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads has died, according to the Chemung County Health Department.

We regret to inform you that we have received notification of a death of an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19 related to the Lighthouse Baptist Church cluster. We extend our sincere condolences to the family at this difficult time. Chemung County Health Department

On Tuesday Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 had been connected to Lighthouse Baptist Church in Horseheads, according to Chemung County Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti.

There are currently 40 Chemung County residents connected to the church who have contracted the virus. Steuben County has reported one case as of Monday afternoon and on Friday Schuyler County was at two cases connected to the church.

On Friday, the Steuben County Public Health Department reported that there were 45 total cases, but that number is believed to have gone up since then.

The investigation into the cluster began on Saturday, Sept. 6, and testing was made available last Wednesday for those who visited the church. About 40 people were tested on Wednesday and more than half tested positive, according to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss.

Last week Chemung County announced that 80 people may have come in contact with those infected and all 80 voluntarily quarantined.

Officials added that several members of the church who tested positive attended a wedding in another county. It’s unknown where the cluster started, according to Buzzetti, who called the situation “pretty concerning from a community transmission standpoint.”

18 News has reached out to the church for comment but have not heard back at this time.

Anyone who attended the church for any events (services, bible study, etc.) between August 18 and September 6 should: