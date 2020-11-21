Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought

In this image taken from video provided by WISN-TV, emergency crews place two people in waiting ambulances at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at the suburban Milwaukee mall. The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details. Witnesses told WISN-TV that they heard what they believed were eight to 12 shots. (WISN-TV via AP)

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) – Police in Wisconsin say that eight people were injured in a shooting Friday at a suburban Milwaukee mall and that they are still seeking the suspect.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at Mayfair Mall in a brief update about three hours after the 2:50 p.m. attack. He said the extent of injuries to the eight – seven adults and one teenager – was unknown, but all were alive.

He said the shooter was “no longer at the scene.” Weber said based on statements from the wounded, police were seeking a white man in his 20s or 30s and were working to identify the man.

He called the mall an active crime scene and asked people to continue to stay away.

