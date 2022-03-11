Possible water rescue underway in Campbell; helicopter called

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Several police, fire and ambulance departments responded to a possible water rescue in the Cohocton River in Campbell Friday afternoon.

Reports of the police presence at an address on Savona Campbell Road first went out at approximately 2:45 p.m. A reporter on the scene said that several agencies responded and were seen in at least one boat in the river. Another boat was reportedly on standby, and a helicopter was seen overhead, reportedly from NYSP.

Authorities didn’t immediately confirm whether the response was a water rescue.

The reporter said New York State Police, Bath Police, Campbell Fire, Savona Fire, AMR and other EMS agencies responded. Crews were seen both near the American Legion in the center of town as well as upstream at another address on Savona Campbell Road.

Helicopter above Cohocton River in Campbell/Mar. 11, 2022

18 News will continue to follow this story. Details will be provided as they become available.