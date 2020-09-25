Public Exposure Risk: Visitors to Chemung County bars & restaurants test positive for COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A “public exposure risk was identified” in connection to new positive cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County, according to a news release Friday from the Chemung County Public Information Director.

The following is the release that was sent to 18 News.

Chemung County Health Department (CCHD) received notification that several individuals who visited local establishments have tested positive for COVID-19. During contact tracing, public exposure risk was identified. The affected individuals were present in the facilities during the time they were potentially contagious.

About the facilities:

Beefeater Tavern, 203 W Franklin St, Horseheads-September 14 or 17

Berni Murray’s, 500 S Main S, Elmira-September 19 or 20

Brady’s Pub, 248 W Water St, Elmira-September 18 or 19

Branch Office 406 W Washington Ave, Elmira-September 18

Lib’s Supper Club, 106 W 5th St, Elmira-September 18 or 19

Roundin’ Third 255 W Water St, Elmira-September 17, 18, 19, or 20

If you visited these locations on the specified dates, please:

· Get tested for COVID-19. Chemung County residents can get tested for COVID-19 by:

Call Arnot Health’s COVID-19 Helpline at 1-800-952-2662 to find out how you can get tested. After hours/weekends, leave a message or email covid19helpline@arnothealth.org.

Registering for the Cayuga Health System Sampling site in Ithaca at cayugahealthsystem.org or by calling 607-319-5708.

Contacting their healthcare provider. Visiting https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you to find a testing location.

· Self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from the last day you visited one of these locations. Remain in quarantine for the full 14 days even if you test negative. To self-quarantine:

Stay home, except to visit a doctor or to get tested for COVID-19.

If you must see a doctor, call ahead and avoid using public transportation.

Separate yourself in a room that is not shared with others.

Stay at least 6 feet from others in your home at all times.

§ Wear a face mask if you must be around others.

Don’t have visitors over.

Use a separate bathroom, if possible, and disinfect after each use.

Arrange for food, medicine, and other supplies to be left at your door.

Arrange for others to care for your children or pets if possible.

Wash your hands often.

Monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms. If you develop symptoms at any point during the 14-day period, get tested – even if you already tested negative earlier in your self-quarantine.

Chemung County Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti, advises “Please continue to wear a mask, stay at least six feet from people you don’t live with, and wash your hands frequently.” “These instances serve to reinforce the need for strict adherence to all elements of the NYS PAUSE orders and guidelines” added Buzzetti.