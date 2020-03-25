Quake in north Pacific prompts tsunami watch for Hawaii

MOSCOW (AP) – A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Pacific and a tsunami warning was issued for the closest shores on Russia’s far eastern Kuril Islands.

A tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 600 miles of the quake’s epicenter. It said earthquakes of this strength in the past have caused tsunamis far from the epicenter. The possible threat to Hawaii was still being studied.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center was analyzing the event to determine the level of danger for Alaska and the U.S. West Coast.

