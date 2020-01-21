Report: Shots fired in Mansfield, suspect seen running with a gun

MANSFIELD, Pa. (FNN) – Gunshots were reportedly heard in the Northern Tier community of Mansfield late Monday night, according to FIRST News Now. The shots were heard in the area of Smythe Park.

The Northern Tier media outlet reported the suspect seen with a gun was an African American male. He was wearing an MU gray hoodie with gray pants and possibly a black beanie. He was last seen by the Sunoco Station heading east towards Mansfield University around 10:57 p.m., FNN reports. A photo of the suspect has been released.

PHOTO: FIRST News Now (Reported Photo of Suspect)

Police continue their search for the suspect. There was no lockdown issued for Mansfield University.

PHOTO: FIRST News Now

(This is a Breaking News Story, check back for updates)