Reported gas leak at Paradise Inn, officials in North Towanda tell residents to ‘shelter in place’

NORTH TOWANDA, Pa., (WETM) – The North Towanda Fire Department is on the scene of a gas leak at the Paradise Inn in North Towanda, according to the township’s Facebook page Monday night.

The post went on to read, “all residents in the area of the DuPont, Dandy, Hillcrest to the old Leroys building to shelter in place with your windows and doors closed and shut off any external ventilation such as fans blowing into the resident until further notice.”

North Towanda Township, Bradford County, PA

The Paradise Inn is located at 44 Peace Lane, Towanda, PA. As of 11:45 p.m. Monday, Route 6 between Paterson Boulevard and Route 220 is closed to traffic. There is a detour in place.

(This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates)

