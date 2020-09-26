Reported shooting on the westside of Elmira, witnesses say multiple people shot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – News is breaking late Friday night out of the City of Elmira where police have responded to a reported shooting on the westside.

Witnesses tell 18 News multiple people were allegedly shot. However, the exact number of victims and their status has not been confirmed by authorities at this time.

The shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. on the 500 block of W. Second Street. Police are currently on scene collecting evidence and investigating.

18 News as a crew at the location, stay with 18 News as this story unfolds overnight.

(This is a Breaking News story, please check back for updates)