Rollover accident in the City of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News responding to a rollover accident Thursday morning at the corner of East Second Street and William Street in the City of Elmira.
When our reporter arrived on the scene they saw a 4-door vehicle rolled over on its side next to a utility pole.
Our reporter also saw a truck with damage to its front bumper being towed from the scene.
The City of Elmira Police, Elmira Fire Department and NYSEG all responding to the accident.
According to a City of Elmira police officer on the scene, no injuries had been reported at that time, but police scanners said one person was taken away with a leg injury.
NYSEG was called to the scene for the damage done to the utility pole.