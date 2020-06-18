Rollover accident in the City of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News responding to a rollover accident Thursday morning at the corner of East Second Street and William Street in the City of Elmira.

When our reporter arrived on the scene they saw a 4-door vehicle rolled over on its side next to a utility pole.

Our reporter also saw a truck with damage to its front bumper being towed from the scene.

The City of Elmira Police, Elmira Fire Department and NYSEG all responding to the accident.

According to a City of Elmira police officer on the scene, no injuries had been reported at that time, but police scanners said one person was taken away with a leg injury.

NYSEG was called to the scene for the damage done to the utility pole.

