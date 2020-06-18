Rollover accident in the City of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News responding to a rollover accident Thursday morning at the corner of East Second Street and William Street in the City of Elmira.

When our reporter arrived on the scene they saw a 4-door vehicle rolled over on its side next to a utility pole.

Our reporter also saw a truck with damage to its front bumper being towed from the scene.

The City of Elmira Police, Elmira Fire Department and NYSEG all responding to the accident.

According to a City of Elmira police officer on the scene, no injuries had been reported at that time, but police scanners said one person was taken away with a leg injury.

The City of Elmira Police and Elmira Fire Department and NYSEG responding to a rollover car accident on the corner of E. Second Street and William Street. According to an officer on the scene there are no injuries being reported at this time. Stick with 18 News for the latest. pic.twitter.com/mecZcjFDA9 — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) June 18, 2020

NYSEG was called to the scene for the damage done to the utility pole.