BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Big Flats that left the middle school in a lockout, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom confirmed with 18 News that the Office is investigating a stabbing at an address on Burkeshire Drive in Big Flats on January 20, 2023.

Large police response to a reported stabbing on Burkeshire Ave. in Big Flats, Jan. 20, 2023

Schrom said the victim of the stabbing was taken to a local hospital, and crews were trying to get the other person out of the house. Horseheads School District officials also confirmed that the Middle and Intermediate Schools were in a lockout as of 11:30 a.m.

