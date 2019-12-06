Shooting at Pensacola Naval Base, multiple fatalities reported

A shooting this morning has resulted in the lockdown of a naval base in Pensacola, Florida. Initial reports indicate that at least five people have been transported to the hospital.

The shooter has been confirmed deceased, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Bortz, the public affairs officer for Naval Air Station Pensacola, said reports of shooting began at 6:30 AM.

This is the second shooting this week on a U.S. Military Base. According to military officials, two civilian Defense Department employees were fatally shot by a sailor, before killing himself and injuring another Wednesday at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

Update: 11:00 AM

More information has been released about the shooting. Four people have died from this incident including the gunman. It occurred in a classroom-type building on the base. There have been a total of 11 people injured including two sheriff’s deputies who exchanged gunfire with the shooter on at least two floors of the building. The deputy’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Update: 1:00 PM

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said that one of the two deputies who were shot was responsible for eliminating the threat. One of the deputies was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the knee, both are expected to recover.

The Associated Press has tweeted that an U.S. official has said that the suspect was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia.

This is a developing story and WETM-18 News will bring you updates as they become available.