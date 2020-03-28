Steuben County confirms 18 positive cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department confirmed 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 bringing totals to 18 in the county.

The Health Department says the individuals are residents of:

The City of Corning (2)

Town of Howard (1)

City of Hornell (1).

Those individuals are being isolated and monitored by the Steuben County Health Department currently.

They are continuing to investigate and identify people that were in close contact with the individuals that tested positive. They’re also seeking out any exposure risks.

The Health Department says, “One or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations on days while symptomatic,”:

3/16/2020 & 3/23/2020 – Guthrie Urgent Care in Corning

3/27/2020 – Save-A-Lot in Hornell

Residents, including those who visited the above locations on the days noted, should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if they become ill. All those known to have direct contact with the individual at these locations are being notified directly from Public Health staff. From the Steuben County Health Department Statement

“COVID-19 does not move on its own. People move and when they do, the virus moves,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Staying home will help stop the spread of the virus”.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.