ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – State Office of Cannabis Management agents were seen raiding at least two Elmira “sticker shops” and the owner’s Southport home Wednesday morning.

The agents moved in around 8:00 a.m. 18 News saw agents inside 420 Novelties on Water Street in downtown Elmira. An Elmira police officer was there to help keep people out of the building while the raid took place. The Elmira Fire Department also came to the shop carrying a “jaws of life” device.

Agents and police were also at another 420 Novelties location on Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira. An Elmira Fire Department truck was also at that location.

Agents and a New York State Trooper were also at the owner’s home, Christopher Mickinkle. 18 News saw several agents who were stacking large trash bags near the home’s front door. State agents have been executing raids at “sticker shops” around the state after Governor Kathy Hochul promised a crackdown earlier in the year.

18 News will update this story as soon as more information is available.