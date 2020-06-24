Hoffman Street fire affects three local businesses

UPDATE: – Charlie’s Cafe, one of the look businesses damaged from Wednesday’s fire issued the following statement to its customers on its Facebook page.

For those who don’t know, Hoffman 200 block suffered a devastating structural fire earlier today effecting 3 businesses, ours being one of them. In addition to battling the covid crisis, this blow has unfortunately led us to close once again until further notice due to repair and clean up. We thank you for the love and concern everyone has shown us as we continue to support our neighbors, “Flowers by Angela” and “Wine and Spirits”. Please refer to facebook for any updates we will posting. we hope to see everyone again soon ♥️ – The Appelts

Charlie’s Cafe

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira and West Elmira Fire Departments on the scene of a structure fire at Flowers by Angela that also damaged Charlie’s Cafe and Wine & Spirits on the 200 block of Hoffman Street.

Reports of the fire came in around 4 p.m. with reports that the building was fully involved and that a second building may be affected.





Courtesy Jim Baker

Courtesy Sean O’Brien

According to the flower store’s website, they are scheduled to close at 4 p.m., which is about when the fire began. The shop is located between Wine & Spirits and Charlie’s Cafe across from 7-11.

18 News is at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.