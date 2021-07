WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – At 12:45 p.m., 18 News received a report of a structure fire at Wellsboro Building Supply on Charleston Road.

Our media partner, the Wellsboro Gazzette, shared photos and videos of the scene. At approximately 2:45 p.m., according to scanner reports, the fire was put out and units remained on scene.

