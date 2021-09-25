SWAT team on scene of “Active Critical Incident” in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Law enforcement authorities are on West Hudson St in the City of Elmira for a barricaded situation. The incident stems from a shooting incident. SWAT and Negotiation Teams are on the scene.

Active Critical Incident in 500 block of W Hudson stemming from a shooting. SWAT and CNT on scene for barricaded subject(s) who were involved in the shooting. Please stay away from area. — Elmira Police Dept. (@ElmiraPolice) September 25, 2021

This is an active event. It is requested that people stay away from the scene.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.







There has been a large number of shooting incidents in the City of Elmira. Below is a map of the recent shootings.