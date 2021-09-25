SWAT team on scene of “Active Critical Incident” in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Law enforcement authorities are on West Hudson St in the City of Elmira for a barricaded situation. The incident stems from a shooting incident. SWAT and Negotiation Teams are on the scene.

This is an active event. It is requested that people stay away from the scene.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available. Stay with 18 News

There has been a large number of shooting incidents in the City of Elmira. Below is a map of the recent shootings.

